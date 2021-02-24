What is the point in building National Cathedral and accepting homosexuality? - Kwaku Bonsam quizzes

Traditional priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam

Traditional priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has expressed the views of the traditional religious society on recent developments in respect to activities of Lesbianism, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community in Ghana.

Speaking to Kwamena Sam Biney, co-host of ‘An?pa B?fo?’ morning show on Angel FM, Kwaku Bonsam indicated that the traditional religious society will not allow the activities of the LGBT community to thrive in the country under their watch. According to him, the activities of the community are contrary to the Ghanaian culture for which reason it must be disallowed.



“We stand our grounds not to approve the activities of the LGBT community today nor tomorrow. We are not Europeans to be adopting such behaviours; we were raised with dishes like ‘banku’, ‘fufuo’ and ‘akple’, why should we adopt something that doesn’t conform with our tradition?”



Nana Bonsam added that a country that professes godliness in its conducts should not be associating itself with such things.



He said: “You speak of building a national cathedral and have begun works on it. What then is the point building the cathedral if you are going to support the activities of the LGBT community? Why didn’t you leave those buildings on the land undemolished?”



Nana Bonsam urged President Akufo-Addo and his government to do everything within their power to resist the activities of the community.

“2024 is approaching. You have to put things in their right order. Don’t allow any homosexual or any human right advocate to influence you, else it would be appropriate to advocate for the legalization of marijuana for everyone,” he urged the President.



He added that all persons involved in promoting the activities of the community should desist from doing so and return whatever reward or incentives they have received for their role in it.



“If you have received any monies, return them. If you have taken any loans for the purpose of campaigning for the community, return the money, because we are not going to sit down for the activities of the community to be fruitful in this country,” he urged.



He also calls on the Ghana Christian Council not to be silent but to speak on the issue.



Background

The LGBT community opened an office at Tesano in Accra some few weeks ago with the help of the European Union (EU) in Ghana.



Ever since then, people and religious organizations including Christian religious organizations and Islamic religious groups have been sharing their thoughts and positions on the activities of the community.



Those who have indicated their aversion to the activities of the LGBT community have called on President Akufo-Addo to state his position on the issue and to close down the office because their activities are contrary to the constitution of Ghana and the Ghanaian culture.