What is there to defend? – Catherine Afeku defends Alan's comments about economic challenges

Catherine Abelema Afeku, a member of the campaign team for New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyeremanten, has defended comments her candidate Alan Kyerematen made about challenges being faced under the Akufo-Addo government.

According to her, even the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has conceded that there are challenges confronting his government, hence she does not see what is wrong in stating the obvious.



Her comments follow earlier suggestions by John Boadu, former General Secretary of the NPP that Alan Kyeremateng's confession of challenges in the economy put the party in a wrong light and suggest that they can't stand up to defend the ruling government.



She indicated that there is nothing wrong with the admission by Alan's campaign team because there are challenges that cannot be overlooked, ones that are reflective of the current economic situation.



In an interview with Akan radio station, Asempa FM, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Catherine Afeku said;



“Even our leader, our defacto leader, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, has admitted that we have challenges. So, if John Boadu comes to say that when we [Alan campaign team] say we have challenges, so we have not spoken well.



"..what is there to defend? Is the cedis not at 12 cedis? Was it not at four?” she said.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold a Special Delegates Congress on Saturday, August 26, 2023, to elect the final five out of the 10 candidates aspiring to the lead the party as its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



The final 5 will contest in a November 2023 contest, where the winner and presidential candidate will be decided.



