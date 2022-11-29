What is wrong with me being anti-Mahama? - Boateng Gyan

Former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan, has said that there is nothing wrong with him campaigning against former President John Dramani Mahama in the race for the party's flagbearership position.

According to him, the NDC is not for Mahama, and members of the party can choose to support other people for leadership positions in the party.



Speaking in an Okay FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Yaw Gyan berated persons who have been insulting elders in the party for sharing different views on happening in the party.



“Nowadays, we are not allowed to state our views in the party. As soon as you make a pronouncement, you are tagged anti-Mahama. But, if I’m anti-Mahama and I am not anti-NDC what is wrong with it? Are we serving a personality?



“Can JM (John Mahama) alone win power? If he alone can win power, why did he not retain power for the NDC? Why didn’t he win the elections in 2012?” he questioned in Twi.



“If we are not united and we continue to insult the elderly in the party, how are we able to bring our party where it is supposed to be? God blesses people who give respect to the elderly,” he added.

Yaw Boateng Gyan has openly declared his support for former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, who has stated his intention of contesting in the NDC flagbearer race.



Listen to the interview below:







IB/BOG