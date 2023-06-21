What is your new vision? – KNUST Don asks Bawumia

Dr Akwasi Amakye Boateng (left), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (right)

A senior lecturer at the Department of History and Political Studies, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over his claim that he has his own vision that would bring prosperity to Ghana.

According to Dr Akwasi Amakye Boateng, Dr Bawumia's claim that he has a vision that would transform Ghana does not make sense because he is the vice president of the country.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, on June 20, 2023, the lecturer wondered what prevented the vice president from presenting his vision to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to help get the country out of the current economic turmoil.



“What is Bawumia trying to say with his ‘new vision’ statement? What is the meaning of that?... I have problems with this.



“You’re the vice president of this nation, the economy is doing badly, the president had faith in you but you could not help him resolve the economic challenges… this is why I can’t comprehend what he (Bawumia) is saying now,” he said in Twi.

“The economy is so bad that our women have to go to Burkina Faso to import tomatoes, in this day and era… and people what us to clap for this government,” he added.



What Dr Bawumia said:



The vice president after filing his nomination for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries declared that he has his own vision for Ghana, which is to see the country leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth.



Addressing party supporters at the party headquarters, on June 16, 2023, Dr Bawumia said that he has worked hard in both private and public life to attain the current position he occupies.

“I also have my own vision for Ghana. I believe that it is time to move Ghana to the next level by building on the foundations we have put in place so far,” he said.



He continued “Together with you, I want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth. I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. I want us to bridge the digital divide and apply digital technology and artificial intelligence for the transformation of healthcare, education, and public service delivery amongst others”.



IB/WA