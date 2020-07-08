General News

What kind of message are you sending to women with Opoku-Agyemang's appointment - John Boadu to Mahama

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu believes that the NDC has made a grave mistake in appointing Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate.

Congratulating her on her appointment as running mate, he disclosed that the former Education Minister is no match for them.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the pedigree of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is no match for Prof. Opoku-Agyemang in terms of governance and politics.



The National Democratic Congress should understand that the New Patriotic Party is the better Managers of the economy especially with the pragmatic measures put in place by the Akufo-Addo government with Veep Bawumia leading as the Chairman of the Economic Management Team.



"What track record can the NDC's appointed running mate boast off? With all her years as an academician, what major achievement can you credit to her all these years?" he rhetorically asked.



According to him The Office of the vice president comes with a lot of responsibilities.

"You will need somebody who is very much experienced to assist you and more so the person should be very innovative and very pragmatic."



“When the ‘Montie Trio’ threatened death upon some Supreme Court Justices, including the then Chief Justice Theodora Georgina Wood, this newly appointed running mate to Mahama was one of those who joined the campaign for their release."



“I wonder the kind of message that John Dramani Mahama is sending Ghanaians by picking Jane Naana Opoku- Agyemang as his vice presidential candidate when her stewardship in the past brought such heartache and trauma to her colleague women,” he said.



Mahama Picks Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Executive Council and Council of Elders on Monday, July 6, 2020, unanimously endorsed Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Running Mate for Mr. Mahama as the party prepares for the Presidential elections this year.

Former President Mahama commended his Running Mate describing her as a distinguished scholar and role model.



“Naana Jane is God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant, and a role model," he posted on his Facebook.



Some commentators have also described the NDC's choice as a suitable match for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as President Nana Akufo-Addo competes with JohnMahama in the December polls.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.