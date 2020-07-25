Politics

What's Hawa Koomson's crime? - Yaw Buaben Asamoa questions

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Member of Parliament (MP) for Adenta, has defended the Awutu Senya East MP over her shooting incident at a registration center in her constituency.

Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson, who doubles as Minister for Special Development Initiatives, was spotted at the Step to Christ registration center at the Awutu Senya East in the Central Region firing gunshots.



According to her, she took such action to protect herself from attacks from her opponents.



The Minister explained that she went to the registration center after being informed of an attempt by her opponent to bus unknown persons to register their names in the constituency but was compelled to trigger her gun when she felt her life was under attack by the political opponents.



Following her action, some civil society groups, political figures and commentators, and a section of the general public have called on her to resign while others have also appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to sanction her.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi described Hawa Koomson's actions as criminal.



“Section 198 of the criminal offences of Ghana 1960 act 29 section 189, 199, 200 downwards speaks about crimes against the peace of Ghana, rioting is a crime. What the woman has done is criminal, reprehensible, shameful, broth on our democracy and it cannot be defended.

“When she missed her target, she together with her gun-wielding thugs invaded the polling centre, burnt the motorcycles of innocent registrants and some party agents of the NDC...For a minister of state, a lawmaker to take the law into her own hands in that gangstar-rambo style, destroying property and distracting the exercise for the whole day that is criminal.''



Speaking on ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, Yaw Buaben Asamoa asked what Hawa Koomson's crime is.



To him, there should be a cause for a woman to fire gunshots at a place like a registration centre.



He also cautioned the NDC not to pre-empt investigations by the Police, stressing Hawa Koomson deserves a hearing.



''What crime has Hawa committed? Have we concluded the investigations? How do you claim she is a criminal? Where from the big insults on her? Why can't they wait patiently for the findings? When she goes for the Police interrogation and she is found culpable, the Police can deal with her but what if the investigations check out that she was indeed telling the truth?'', he questioned.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.