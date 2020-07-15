Politics

What sin have we committed for you to treat us this way? - Kwesi Pratt to Akufo-Addo

Kwesi Pratt has castigated NPP National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye and the Electoral Commission (EC) for moving into some Senior High Schools (SHS) in the country to campaign.

The Electoral Commission (EC) last week went to some schools to register eligible students across the country.



The two day special exercise targeted the final year students and those in form-two gold track who were 18 or more but cannot join the main registration exercise because they are in school.



There have been calls from the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations of Ghana for the government to close down schools and allow students to return home.



Some Senior High Schools have recorded Coronavirus in recent weeks, causing parents to panic.



The Accra Technical University was the first to record a case after a National Service Personnel contracted the virus.



The Ghana Education Service has also disclosed that 55 students and staff at the Accra Girls SHS have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, over five secondary schools in the Western region have also had their students infected.



Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B was also spotted addressing some SHS students despite President Nana Akufo-Addo's directive that no outsider including parents should be allowed to visit students.



Nana B has come under a barrage of criticisms for going to the schools.



Coming to his own defence, Nana B explained why he went to the schools saying the “Electoral Commission officials, Political Party representatives, and observer groups were permitted to enter the various Second Cycle institutions during the registration exercise which lasted for just two days”.



"Indeed, just like all other political party representatives and officials of the Electoral Commission, I visited the Senior High Schools with accreditation from the EC as a party official. It is important to note that my actions did not in any way flout laid down rules and regulations governing the exercise," he added.



He further stated, in an interview with Hello FM in Kumasi, that "I didn't go there to campaign", stressing "I have accreditation from the Electoral Commission (EC) to monitor the registration and that was what I went there to do".

Kwesi Pratt is however unconvinced by the explanations by the NPP National Youth Organizer and the EC to justify their actions.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', he wondered why parents and guardians cannot visit their wards but the Electoral Commission deemed it useful to conduct a registration exercise for the students which consequently saw political party members trooping into the schools.



''If the parents won't be allowed to go the schools because they're protecting the children. If they even were metal masks, they won't be allowed to go there; how come political party agents were able to enter the schools? Why do you give political party agents the chance to go to the schools? What are they going to do there? What triggered us to go to the schools to do voter registration? What's wrong with us?'' he questioned.



Mr. Pratt fumed as he further asked; ''What sin have we, Ghanaians, committed against our leaders for them to treat us this way?''





