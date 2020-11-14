What some Ghanaians said about J.J Rawlings following his death

Some Ghanaians trading in and around the Rawlings Park in Accra have reacted to the demise of Former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Whilst paying tribute to the fallen statesman, they also shared memories that will forever remain with them.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Joel Eshun, some of these persons who sell their wares in the area noted that the transformation of the space into a public parking space in Accra, now known as Rawlings park, is one thing they will always appreciate about the Former President.



His zeal to take part in communal labour and his participation in Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations were also cited as some of their most cherished memories of Mr. Rawlings.



“He led a number of the youth to distill the gutters in Accra when they were choked,” A driver said.



Another stated:” I liked him for his zeal and effectiveness during Independence Day celebrations.”

The founder of the opposition, National Democratic Congress died at the age of 73, at the Cardiothoracic Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that there will be a state burial for the ex-president who was also the longest-serving Ghanaian leader.



Nana Akufo-Addo also declared a seven-day mourning in memory of Jerry John Rawlings.



Watch today’s edition of trending GH below and tell us the memories you have of the former President in the comment section:



