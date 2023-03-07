0
Menu
News

What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains

Floods Circle New.jfif An aerial view of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange after Tuesday morning's rains

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is not a very strange occurrence, to see floods in many parts of the capital after hours of heavy rains.

Tuesday wasn’t any different as floods took over some areas in Accra after a heavy downpour that began around 3:30 am on March 7, 2023.

Parts of the city including the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Kasoa, and Dzorwulu were flooded after the rains.

Many of these flood waters also had waste floating on them in some of these areas.

Some of these have receded significantly so far, while some of them still remain.

Below are some of the areas affected after the heavy downpour on Tuesday, March 7, 2023:









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: