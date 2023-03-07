What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains

An aerial view of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange after Tuesday morning's rains

It is not a very strange occurrence, to see floods in many parts of the capital after hours of heavy rains.

Tuesday wasn’t any different as floods took over some areas in Accra after a heavy downpour that began around 3:30 am on March 7, 2023.



Parts of the city including the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Kasoa, and Dzorwulu were flooded after the rains.



Many of these flood waters also had waste floating on them in some of these areas.



Some of these have receded significantly so far, while some of them still remain.



Below are some of the areas affected after the heavy downpour on Tuesday, March 7, 2023:





Filth and flood waters take over Kwame Nkrumah Circle#GTVBreakfast pic.twitter.com/1LRe529ig1 — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) March 7, 2023

Muck and flood waters take over parts of Accra. pic.twitter.com/YTpbg0U2U6 — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) March 7, 2023

Dzorwulu Traffic light 4:50 am pic.twitter.com/WiVbep0IPm — KING OF ACCRA (@kingofaccra) March 7, 2023

Some parts of the Kasoa-Accra stretch are flooded due to the heavy downpour this dawn. This has caused traffic because part of the road that leads to Accra when coming from Kasoa has been affected by the floods. Drivers should be careful when using that route. pic.twitter.com/HzqD6AWVxN — Benedict Lemaire Agyenkwah (@QwabenaChamps) March 7, 2023

4 persons were arrested just last night for pouring garbage into the gutters in my Municipality~MCE Ga West Municipal



Accra,Floods after a torrential rainfall. People calls for Govt's intervention as usual.

Funny????#citicbs #joynews pic.twitter.com/b1P9L8OdHh — AM (@manaaf_official) March 7, 2023