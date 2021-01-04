What stops you from reporting to the police? – Egyapa Mercer on Kennedy Agyapong’s threat to Mahama

Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Over the past week, some National Democratic Congress members have asked state security agencies to take action against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong for threatening to set ablaze houses belonging to former President John Dramani Mahama and some bigwigs of the NDC.

Reacting to the calls by the NDC members, the Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer says nothing stops Mr. Mahama or anyone offended by his colleague's comment to report the matter to the police themselves.



According to the MP, even though he is yet to hear exactly what was said by the Assin Central MP, he sees no reason why those who feel offended by the comments would not go to the police themselves instead of waiting on the security agencies to initiate their action.



“I haven't heard the comments by Kennedy Agyapong against former president Mahama. The state security should act, but what stops those who the comments were made against from reporting it to the police?,” the MP questioned when he appeared on GhOne TV’s morning show on Monday.



Kennedy Agyapong went berserk on his Net2 TV accusing former President Mahama and NDC members of being behind recent cases of fire outbreaks recorded in some markets across the country.



He threatened to cause the burning up of properties belonging to Mr Mahama and some of the NDC bigwigs if the burnings do not stop.

“Mahama, let me tell you, you stay at Chain Homes, which belongs to Alhaji Seidu Agongo. You cannot go and burn somebody’s fourteen stalls and go scot-free. Mahama, Asiedu Nketia, Akamba, Baba Jamal, you should be careful, else we’ll burn your houses too,” Kennedy Agyapong said on ‘The Dialogue’ show on Net 2 TV, Wednesday, December 23.



He added, “If it continues like that, Mahama we’ll burn your house and if you don’t take care, we’ll burn you the human being. We cannot allow these things to go on in this country.”



Following his utterances, some NDC members have bemoaned what they describe as the lack of action by security agencies on the threat on the life of the former president and other members of their party.



