What to expect in NPP's 2020 manifesto

File photo of President Nana Akufo-Addo (middle) Vice President Dr Bawumia and the first lady

Details of the 2020 manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) remains a closely guarded secret ahead of an event to launch it on Saturday, August 21, 2020, in Cape Coast.

However, GhanaWeb has gotten a rare insight into the broad areas that the governing party’s 2020 manifesto will cover.



A highly placed source in the party has told GhanaWeb that the NPP manifesto for the 2020 campaign will detail the expansion plans for policies that have already been implemented.



That means policies that warmed up many Ghanaians to the Nana Akufo-Addo campaign in 2016, like the 1D1F, Planting for Food and Jobs, One-Village-One Dam etc would be expanded on in the 2020 manifesto.



On the economy, GhanaWeb is learning that the NPP 2020 manifesto will give forward-looking ideas on how to improve Ghana’s economy post the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will also use it to, more or less, show Ghanaians what we have done so far,” the highly placed source told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview.



In a nutshell, the NPP 2020 manifesto is expected to provide a clear direction for Ghana’s future and catapult citizens into prosperity.



Meanwhile, the launch event Saturday will be held at the New Examinations Centres Hall of the University of Cape Coast and will be attended by a little over 120 party members due to coronavirus safety protocols.



The event will be streamed live for members of the party and the general public to watch.

