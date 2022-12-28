7
When I started politics, Nana B was in school - Joseph Yamin

Yamin Nana B Joseph Yamin (left), Henry Nana Boakye (right)

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has said that people should stop comparing him to the National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, a.k.a. Nana B.

Speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Yamin said that claims that he has similar traits as Nana B are false.

The NDC national organizer said that he is not in the same league as his NPP counterpart because he far outweighs him when it comes to experience.

“How can Nana B and I be the same? If you ask Nana B himself, he will tell you we are different. In the first place, I am older than him, so how can he be the same as me?

“… when I started politics, Nana B was in school. When I was regional secretary, Nana Ba was TESCON president. Do you know what it takes to be a regional secretary of a party?” he questioned in Twi.

He added that academics who are saying that he has the same traits as Nana B are just afraid of saying that he (Yamin) is better than him (Nana B).

Also, the NDC national organiser said that the NPP made a mistake when they elected their national executive before the NDC.

“The disservice they did to themselves is that they did not wait for us to have our national election before they did,” he said.

