When choosing women, choose those with track record - Akpaloo jabs Mahama

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has stated that it is important for political parties to give women an opportunity to serve in higher positions if they have the competence.

The presidential candidate, Mr. Kofi Akpaloo, who made the comment was reacting to the selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for former President John Dramani Mahama.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the LPG has a party has made a policy to reserve their running mate position to women.



Aside from that, all women who will contest the parliamentary primaries for the LPG he added will do so at no cost.



But he believes Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s selection will add no value to the Mahama ticket considering her poor performance at the education ministry.



He said under her watch, teacher trainee allowances were cancelled, a situation he lamented brought untold hardship on poor parents.

He indicated Ghanaians still have this at the back of the minds and will punish the NDC for that.



He also recounted the cancellation of research allowance for university teachers saying this will also cost the NDC massive defeat.



When asked if the Mahama and Jane ticket was a threat to the LPG, he said no, adding, the LPG was sure of victory come December 7, 2020.









