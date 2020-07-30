Politics

'When we started, they laughed at us but we’re making history' - Gane

Independent presidential candidate, Marricke Kofi Gane

Independent presidential candidate, Marricke Kofi Gane has expressed strong optimism he will make a difference as a candidate despite the doubts people have about him.

In a post, the candidate said when he expressed interest in the presidential race, people laughed at him and said he will make no difference.



However, the candidate says after the launch of his manifesto, he has had positive reviews.



"We’ll not end there – We’ll make hHistory and make this Ghana a country that works for all of us, not just a few – something unusual will happen this December Elections that will re-write the political history of Ghana,” he opined.



He described his manifesto as a bold statement that will help transform the country.



At the launch of his manifesto last week, Mr. Gane said it was time for the two major political parties i.e the NPP and NDC to be shown the exit for their underperformance.

“The party system has not been helpful largely because it’s become a system of peerage, so if we all push you and you go, it doesn’t matter if the person is capable or incapable, once I am part of the party that got you there, you have to make sure we are appointed into the system; so people who don’t deserve to be in certain positions are in the positions because they made the most noise during political campaigns or belong to a certain political party,” he said.



Reacting to the reviews that have followed the launch of the manifesto, he said: When we started this journey, many laughed and said:



“He is insignificant, he cannot even put together a Manifesto etc etc.” The “He” at a point became a “We”. In their minds, it was always about Kofi Gane.



Well, WE launched our Manifesto on 23rd July, and we have had some positive reviews.



We’ll not end there – We’ll make History and make this Ghana a country that works for all of us, not just a few – something unusual will happen this December Elections that will re-write the political history of Ghana.

Yes, It’s a bold statement for an “insignificant” kid on the political block to make… but it isn’t just me – If we were considered insignificant because we were not from “The Main 2-party Stock” – you are likely considered insignificant too. That’s not the Ghana we want. We might as well show them what insignificant looks like at the polls. COVID-19 for example has shown us what insignificant can do.



I have often said as a country, we will never know WHO, which kid, which youth, which adult out there will be the next big thing to make us all proud. We must value everyone.



If you haven’t yet received our Manifesto, here is a copy below to download.



Thank you for joining us to make History. For Once, let’s do it for Ghana. We are tired of the Mediocrity – aren’t you?”

