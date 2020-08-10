General News

When will the fooling stop? – Captain Smart to NPP, NDC

Captain Smart is the host of Angel FM's morning show

Captain Smart, the host of Angel FM's morning show, has expressed fury over the growing spate of election-related violence in the country.

The new voters registration exercise was fraught with chaos with the latest happening over the weekend at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.



A clash between supporters of the two leading parties on Saturday culminated in the death of one person and injury to two other people.



Venting his frustrations after interviews with representatives of the two political parties on his show, Captain Smart questioned if there will ever be an end to such crass actions.



He was worried that ahead of the elections, the two leading parties are exhibiting intolerance and at each other’s throat.



“So when will NDC and NPP stop these foolish things? They are not ready to stop fooling,” he angrily expressed.

Captain Smart also asserted that security officials are unable to arrest perpetrators of such crimes due to fear of victimization.



He disclosed that some police officers who have in the past defied the odds to arrest such people have been tagged and victimized.



“Security officials who go to polling stations are always unwilling to go all out during chaos because they don’t know which one is NPP and which one is NDC. I have been a witnessed to an instance where soldiers and police officers were rendered useless at Tafo Pankrono. All they could to was to fire warning shots,” he said.



Meanwhile three people are in the grips of the Bono Regional Police Command for their alleged roles in the disturbance.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.