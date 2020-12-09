When you win an election, you don't need to be aggressive - Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on supporters of the New Patriotic Party to remain calm while, they wait for the Electoral Commission to declare the final presidential results.

In a Facebook post, he said supported do not need to be aggressive when they win an election.



“Dear NPP Supporter, when you win an election, you don't need to be aggressive.



Be of good character and wait for the Electoral Commission to declare. He posted

He also urged supporters to be sensitive and public order and safety while they jubilate.



