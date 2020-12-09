When you win an election, you don't need to be aggressive - Nana Addo

Wed, 9 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on supporters of the New Patriotic Party to remain calm while, they wait for the Electoral Commission to declare the final presidential results.
In a Facebook post, he said supported do not need to be aggressive when they win an election.
“Dear NPP Supporter, when you win an election, you don't need to be aggressive.
Be of good character and wait for the Electoral Commission to declare. He posted
He also urged supporters to be sensitive and public order and safety while they jubilate.
Below is his post
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Duncan-Williams, Peace Council, NCCE chairpersons spotted at EC office
- EC receives presidential results from 14 regions, 7 certified so far
- Investors want Ghana to retain fiscal stance
- Businesses re-open across Ghana after election day
- Presidential election results will be declared on Wednesday – Jean Mensa
- Read all related articles