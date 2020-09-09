Politics

Where does NDC get funds from? – Sekou wonders

Son of Ghana's first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Sekou Nkrumah

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, the controversial son of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, has wondered where the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) gets it money from to fund its campaigns.

He stressed that he knows for a fact that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) gets its funding from mainly wealthy Ashanti or Akan people whereas the sources of NDC’s funds remain unknown.



In a Facebook post sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Nkrumah, known for his ferocious criticism of the NDC sought answers from the public as to how the NDC funds its campaigns.



“With NPP we know where the campaign money is coming from, the rich Ghanaian elite (mainly Ashanti or Akan). But with NDC. I really wonder where the campaign money comes from. Any suggestions?” He queried on Facebook.



His comments following the elaborate campaign launch of the NDC last Monday, September 7, 2020 at the University for Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

Ghana’s political parties are mainly funded by financiers and dues from members. The parties hardly reveal the sources of their funding.



Some political experts have been calling for state funding for political parties, arguing that allowing political parties to be funded by rich individuals and organizations make them susceptible to corruption since the financiers do not engage in charity and usually find corrupt ways to recoup their funding with profit.









