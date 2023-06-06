Where does the loyalty of judges on Supreme Court of Ghana, Gambia lie? – MP asks

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, has questioned the rationale behind the judgment of the Supreme Court that led to the removal of the former MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

Justice Jones Victor Dotse, Justice Nene Amegatcher, Justice Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Araba Torkornoo, Justice Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Justice Yonny Kulendi and Justice Barbara Ackah-Yensu declared that Quayson was not qualified at the time he contested the election 2020 in the Michael Ankomah Nimfah vrs James Gyakye Quayson case.



According to the justices, the ousted MP failed to show evidence of the renunciation of his citizenship of Canada is an act that is inconsistent with and violates Article 94(2)(a) of the Constitution, 1992 of the Republic of Ghana.



Reacting to this, Dafeamekpor, in a tweet shared on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, said that the ruling leaves many unanswered questions because there are Supreme Court Justices of Ghana who are judges in other countries.



He asked which country these judges are loyal to given that Gyakye Quayson was removed on the same grounds.



“In Re Nimfa vrs Quayson & 2ors [2023] SC, I wish to ask by way of matters arising:



“A Ghanaian Justice, who is on secondment in The Gambia or Kenya & takes the Oaths of Office of any those Countries & sits in judgment & delivers rulings, where do you think their Allegiance lie?” he asked.

Jones Victor Mawulorm was sworn in as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the Gambia in February 2008 and in June of that same year became a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana.



In Re Nimfa vrs Quayson & 2ors [2023] SC, I wish to ask by way of matters arising:



— Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) June 5, 2023

