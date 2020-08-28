General News

Where's the location of the hostels you promised Kayayes? - Former Minister quizzes govt

A file photo of 'Kayayes'

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kubungu Constituency, Lawyer Mohammed Mumuni has asked the Nana Addo Dankwa Akuf-Addo led government to show the people of Ghana where the hostel he promised to build for head porters otherwise known as Kayayes in the country is located.

The government of Ghana in its 2019 budget promised to build a 600 room-hostel for head potters known locally as Kayaye.



The finance Minister on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 was while delivering a budget statement in parliament said: “Mr Speaker I am happy to announce that preparations are now complete and the construction of the first 600-bed Kayayei hostel will commence in Agbogbloshie next month to provide accommodation and skills training to these vulnerable young women”.



The initiative was part of the NPP’s numerous promises made to the people of Ghana prior to the 2016 elections that brought the NPP to power.



It could be remembered that Kayayes in Kumasi were motivated by this promise from the NPP to build hostels that could provide accommodation for them and therefore donated GH¢5,000 towards the party’s campaign in 2016.

However, speaking at the launch of the Tamale Central election campaign team, the former foreign Affairs Minister, Mohammed Mumuni asked the government where that building was because it was a major promise during their campaign.



“Litany of broken promises and dreams: they promised to build hostel for Kaayaaye, we are yet to see it. Shody works on the one village one dam projects."



"They can’t function during dry season. One district one factory. One constituency one million, we all know there is nothing to show for it. Or they should show us what they have done about these," he said.

