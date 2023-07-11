2
Menu
News

Where we find ourselves now is not where our forebears envisioned - Kwabena Agyepong laments

Kwabena Agyepong 1.png Kwabena Agyepong during the launch of his campaign to be president

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong, has expressed his disappointment about the current state of the affairs of the country.

Speaking during the official launch of his campaign to lead the ruling party as its 2024 presidential candidate, he stated that the forebears of Ghana will be saddened by the current state of the country.

He explained that what was envisioned for the country has not been achieved, making him the man to bring Ghana into the age of a new dawn.

“The sad reality, and we must first acknowledge that where we find ourselves now is not where our forebears envisioned us to be as a country. The time has come for us to change this definitively and this is where I come in; a time for a new dawn,” he said.

The aspirant, who is also a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is among the candidates who are expected to go through a special congress slated for August 2023, before the main elections of November 2023, where the flagbearer will be decided at.

In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:





AE/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court dismisses James Gyakye Quayson's stay of proceeding
Agric minister captured ‘threatening’ spokesperson of FSHS food suppliers
Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks
24-year-old Ghanaian man who shot mom, brother in US identified
Will election 2024 be about 'unending trend of pure propaganda as usual?' - Ex-CJ asks
Jail KT Hammond if he is found guilty - Quayson's lawyer to court
Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials
KT Hammond hauled before court for contempt
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Related Articles: