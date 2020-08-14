General News

Where were you when Agyinasare, Korankye Ankrah prophesied for Mahama in 2016? – Owusu Bempah to Frimpong Manso

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries has issued a rebuttal to a statement by the President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Reverend Prof Paul Frimpong Manso which seeks to downplay the relevance of prophecies in elections.

Speaking to the leadership of the NDC when they called on him and other members of the Christian Council, Professor Frimpong Manso minced no words in describing such prophecies as ‘fake and attempts by some pastors to exploit politicians.’



He urged the politicians to work hard on the ground and sell their policies to Ghanaians instead of relying on prophecies.



“There has been a practice of people prophesying about elections. I want to say in no uncertain terms that these things are wrong, false and fake, and we should not bank our hopes on them.”



"God has given the power to choose the leader through elections, campaigns, through the ballot box. If it will be through prophecies, there will not be the need for elections and campaigns and ballot boxes. Dear politicians these people can exploit you, they can create confusion and they will make things wrong,” he noted.



But in an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM, Owusu Bempah said Frimpong Manso’s claims have no bases in the Bible.

He referred him to a number of prophets in the Bible who rightly prophesied the outcome of major national events.



He accused him of hypocrisy and double standard, quizzing why Frimpong Manaso was silent when Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah and Bishop Charles Agyinasare anointed and predicted victory for Mahama in the 2016 elections.



“I don’t agree with Frimpong Manso. He is part of the GPCC and they also prophecy. Bishop Agyinasare and Korankye Ankrah prophesied about the 2016 elections. They predicted victory for Mahama. They met, anointed him with oil and said he was going to win the elections. When they prophecy its right but when a different person does it, it’s wrong.”



“I don’t agree with him because God through Samuel prophesied that Saul was going to rule Israel. Nathan mentioned Solomon as the one chosen by God to lead Israel so prophecies have been with us since time immemorial. Isaiah and Jeremiah also prophesied,” Owusu Bempah added.

