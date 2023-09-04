Who am I to pass comment about the performance of the IGP in public? - Supt Asare

Superintendent of Police, George L. Asare

Superintendent of Police, George L. Asare, has said he was not in the right capacity to assess the performance of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare to the public.

When questioned about his perspective on the performance of the current Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, Supt Asare declined to make public comments.



“Honorable chair, as a humble and obedient servant as I am, who am I to sit in public and comment about the performance of my IGP or the police administration? I can never pass comments in public like that,” he said.



However, when prompted about the possibility of providing a professional assessment or otherwise of the IGP's performance in a more confidential setting, Supt Asare expressed his readiness to do so.



He affirmed, "Exactly so."



Superintendent of Police George L. Asare is one of the three senior police officers who are facing a 7-member committee because their names came up as the faces behind the leaked tape that allegedly sought to remove the IGP Dampare from office for his mismanagement of the Ghana Police Service.

