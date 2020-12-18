Who appointed you as advisors for the NDC? - Sammy Gyamfi asks critics

Sammy Gyamfi, Communications Officer, NDC

Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC spokesperson says, “going to court is an option but whether or not we will exercise that option lies in our bosom”.

He was responding on Thursday at the NDC headquarters to critics who kept saying "go to court" by way of mocking the NDC over the results of the election.



Sammy Gyamfi opined that those ‘self-appointed’ critics of the NDC who are always trolling that the party should go to court should allow the NDC to finish their audit, gather their evidence and make a decision on whether or not they will proceed to the law courts.



“After the 2012 election, how long did it take the NPP to go to court. They filed their election petition case on the 27th of December […] at the time they filed their petition, we had only 26,000 polling stations, today we have over 38,000 polling stations […] and we have people trying to stampede us to go to court,” he observed.



“Does the fact that we have the right to go to court [and] challenge the results vitiate our freedom of expression? Does it vitiate our expression to protest against this great injustice?” Sammy Gyamfi quizzed.



He clarified that the same law that allows the NDC to go to court to challenge the results also gives them, “the right to speak up”.

“Nobody can tell us don’t talk; the only right you are entitled to is to go to court but you cannot even explain your case so that discerning minds can come along with you," he emphasized. "What moral authority do you have to be advising us, 'go to court, go to court'".



John Dramani Mahama, who led the NDC into the 2020 elections, at a press conference after the EC declared President Akufo-Addo winner of the presidential race, described the elections as ‘flawed and fictionalised.’



Mahama averred that data available to his party from across all the 16 regions of Ghana showed that he had won the 2020 presidential election insisting that any other pronouncement by the EC was evidence of manipulation of figures.



He, therefore, rejected the outcome of the presidential election.



Many have called on the party leadership to present their evidence to a court of competent jurisdiction for a decision to be taken upon instead of the current media talk and street protests.