Who pays money just to be a servant – Prof Gyampo asks politicians

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana and Head of European Studies, Professor Ransford Gyampo believes Ghana’s major bane is the monetization of the country’s politics.

According to him, he cannot fathom why politicians spend fortunes just to win power but they claim they are there to serve the people and nothing else.



To him, no one on this earth pays money to be a servant so the claims by Politicians are flawed and a lie told just to get the people behind them.



He noted that Ghana’s development will suffer as a result of this because when these “servants” are given the opportunity, they will recoup any amount of money they lost during the campaign process.

In a post on Facebook, the Political Scientist said: “Our monetized electoral politics will remain a bane of our development. For it is senseless to think of people spending fortunes, just to be able to serve selflessly. Who pays money just to be a servant?



