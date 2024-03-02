Why Bawumia must pick NAPO over Frema Opare as his running mate – Countryman Songo

Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo

Ghanaian television personality, Patrick Osei Agyemang, alias Countryman Songo, has urged the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to pick the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate for the 2024 elections.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Songo offered his view on the three candidates, rumoured to be the leading three out of which Bawumia will eventually settle on one.



While easily brushing aside the Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Songo offered that NAPO should be picked ahead of the other candidate, which is the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare.



Songo said that owing to his relationship with the Chief of Staff, he would not want her exposed to the abuse that comes with the position.



On NAPO, Songo argued that he has demonstrated excellence in the two ministerial portfolios he served, hence an elevation to the running mate position would be in order.



“The Chief of Staff is my mother and I don’t want her to come under pressure. Because of the pressure that comes with the job, I don’t want her to take up the offer. She has the experience and competence to handle the job but due to the nature of our politics, I want her to step aside.



“After impressing at the Education Ministry, he (NAPO) is doing well at energy so he should be given the job. We’ve experienced some intermittent power cuts but I don’t think that is enough to rule him out. The power cuts have always been with us but he has done very well so they should give him the post,” he said.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is yet to announce his running mate for the elections scheduled for December 7, 2024.



On December 6, 2023, Dr Bawumia asked for time to continue engagements and consultations on the person to pick as running mate.



This was announced by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, at a press conference in Accra.



"Today should have been the day that our leader of the party and presidential candidate should have presented his running mate to the National Council.



"However, upon request from the presidential candidate that's because his election was done on the 4th of November 23, he needs a bit of time to continue with his consultation before it brings the proposed name for running mate to the National Council. And this was unanimously agreed by the National Council," he added.



EK/ ADG