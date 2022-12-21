Why Fifi Kwetey won NDC General Secretary race - Ben Ephson explains

General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

Pollster Ben Ephson has said that Fifi Fiavi Kwetey’s connection with Volta Region proved the trump card for him in the elections of national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ben Ephson says that Fifi Kwetey’s campaign was anchored on the fact that he hails from the Volta Region and that it will be suicidal for the NDC to compose their executives without an indigene of the Volta Region where they draw most of their votes.



He told Joy Prime that this campaign tactic resonated well with majority of the delegates as they are aware of the importance of the Volta Region to the NDC.



He commended Fifi Kwetey for running a “smart and legitimate” campaign and indicated his confidence in him to deliver.



“Part of Fifi’s campaign was legitimate that if he is not voted for, Volta Region which was the political world bank of the NDC was not going to have any person on the Executive Committee. That was a legitimate campaign strategy and he won handsomely.

“The Volta and Northern Region are the political world banks of the NDC and the NPP’s strongholds Eastern and Ashanti Region. That aspect of appealing to delegates that yes I’ve been a three-term MP but elect me so that there will be a representation of the Volta region on the executive committee,” he said.



In a contest against Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the former Ketu South MP came tops with 4,543 votes. Dr Otokunor managed 2,595 votes while Afriyie Ankrah got 1,408.



Fifi Kwetey says the time has come for the NDC to wrestle power from the NPP as the governing party has failed to deliver on its promise to Ghanaians.



He is confident that the NDC will win the 2024 elections as the governing party has in his view mismanaged the economy.