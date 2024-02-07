Why I appeared in court in police uniform – ACP Agordzo

ACP Benjamin Agordzo when he was being brought to court in 2019

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo, who was recently acquitted and discharged in the high-profile coup plot case, has given an explanation as to why he was in police uniform when he appeared in court for the first time after his arrest.

ACP Agordzo was criticised by many Ghanaians who accused him of disrespecting the Ghana Police Service when he appeared in court in his police uniform.



Speaking in an interview on Citi TV, on Tuesday, February 7, 2024, the retired police officer said that he did not deliberately wear his police uniform to court, but rather, it was the circumstances surrounding his detainment and treatment by officers of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) (formerly BNI) that led him to do so.



He said that he was arrested and detained by the NIB after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, directed him to the bureau when he was in his police uniform.



He said that he meant no disrespect to the police but it was the NIB officers who stripped him naked when they arrested him, and then later gave him the same uniform to wear to the court.



“That's interesting. I've told this story and this is an opportunity to repeat it. I told you I reported to the police headquarters in uniform, and the IGP asked me to report to BNI. So, I went to BNI in full uniform.

“They (the BNI officers) actually stripped the police uniform together with the cap and everything and then put me in custody, that was a Monday. On Tuesday, I was still in custody. On Wednesday morning, they came and told me that we're going to court, so I should prepare. In their full glare, I prepared. There were no other clothes to wear. The uniform that I was wearing and brought in was the only thing available, so I wore it,” he narrated.



He added, “And they watched me, sat in a vehicle with me to the court. That was why I was telling you that I expected them to go with me to change my clothes or to go with me and search or do anything or even request my family, but they will not even allow my family”.



The former police officer said that the public was misinformed which was why they accused him of disrespect, but it was rather the NIB officers who acted unprofessionally.



“It was the unprofessional conduct of the BNI or whoever was in charge. Maybe they didn't know what they were doing. Maybe they were so fascinated by the fact that they had gotten me, and therefore they didn't think through it before sending me to court,” he added.



BAI/AE

