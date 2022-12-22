Why I didn't vote at NDC Congress - Koku Anyidoho

Former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho

The former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has refuted suggestions that he was not allowed to vote in the just-ended national executives' election of the party.

Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Koku Anyidoho said that it was his personal decision not to exercise his franchise.



He added that he chose not to vote to avoid speculation that he voted against some of the candidates who were contesting for positions in the elections.



“I went to the NDC Congress, but I didn’t vote. I decided to keep my vote so that in future nobody will tell me that I decided to vote against some particular candidates,” he said in the Twi dialect.



He insisted that he is a delegate of the NDC and that he has the power to vote despite his supposed suspension from the party.



“I am not part of this decision; the majority has spoken. Let us live with it,” Koku Anyidoho added.

Prior to the elections, Anyidoho said, among others, that his former boss, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, did not have what it takes to be the chairman of the party and that he was bound to lose the elections to Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.



“I have openly declared that Aseidu Nketia will not win the chairmanship position of the NDC. He doesn’t have what it takes to lead the NDC as National Chairman of the NDC.



"This is a person who has undermined all persons who have held the chairmanship position of the party. Asiedu Nketiah has ego and can’t accept that Ofosu Amponsah was chairman of the party,” Koku said.



However, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah won the party’s chairmanship race at the National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 12, 2022.



Asiedu Nketia garnered 5574 while his contenders Ofosu Ampofo had 2892 votes; Samuel Yaw Adusei, 52 votes and Nii Armah Ashietey, 38 votes.

