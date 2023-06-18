Why Ken Agyapong lashed out at Adomako Baafi

Kennedy Agyapong (right), Yaw Adomako Baafi (left)

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong and a former communication director of the party, Yaw Adomako Baafi, over the past week, have been at each other's throats.

Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, descended heavily on Adomako Baafi, during a campaign event in the Volta Region, accusing the former NPP communications director of spreading lines.



Ken Agyapong even disclosed that he gave Baafi money to go to the hospital when he was sick which he (Baafi) has denied.



He also accused Baafi of deceiving the public about not benefiting from the ruling NPP but Baafi responded, saying that Ken has benefited from the government more than any person but he goes around trying to bring the government down.



GhanaWeb has now sighted a video of the comments made by Baafi which resulted to this whole commotion.

In the said video, the former communication director, in an interview on Wontumi TV, was explaining why he supports the presidential bid of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He also expressed concern about persons contesting in the NPP flagbearship race criticising the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



He said that the vice president is the only person among the contenders defending the record of the current government, adding that Ken Agyapong used to do that.



“Bawumia has realised that our fight is with the NDC (National Democratic Congress) and not with ourselves. Anytime Bawumia speaks about elections he speaks about the NDC. But the others who are contending anything they speak, it is against the government.

“If you are speaking out of anger, you would end up cutting your nose to spite your face. We did this in 2008 and it went against us. The record of Akufo-Addo is miles away from that of the NDC at worst.



“So, if these leaders are focusing on what they have done, they would enhance the corporate image of the NPP. If there are also calling out Mahama, it would help. But it is only Bawumia who is defending the government… My brother Kennedy Agyapong some time ago together with Bawumia, were the only two people defending the government," he said in Twi.



Watch Baafi’s remarks in the video below:





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:













IB/FNOQ