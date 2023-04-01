Why Martin Kpebu has refused to speak on the LGBTQ+ debate

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has given details as to why he no longer fights for persons who are homosexuals in society.

According to him, he does not see the need to speak for people practising homosexuality who cannot defend themselves.



He explained that he is aware some big lawyers in this country are homosexual yet they expect him to defend them.



He adds that they should at least come out and explain their situation.



Speaking on TV3's 'Key Points' on Saturday, April 1, he said “To be very frank with you I do not intend to go into the merits of the debate on LGBTQ. I have made comments on it in the past, briefly stating that if some people want to fight for it it is within their right to fight for it but the reason I am no longer interested in joining this debate aggressively is that the people who practice LGBTQ, they don’t want to show their faces. So I ask, how am I going to advocate for a faceless person?



“So that is the disconnect. It is a very sensitive matter, I have been crying here Saturday to Saturday that the Ghanaian doesn’t want to fight, this is another of that. Privately, I have seen big lawyers involved, big lawyers who are gays and they can’t fight for themselves and you are saying Kpebu should come and fight, no, you can’t fight everything. There are big lawyers, I am telling you on authority, in this country involved and they don’t want to show their faces. At least they should come out, let’s see them explain their situation.

“I have been telling some of them privately that if we even get fifty of them to snap a picture, and come out to address a press conference when they speak, they will evoke compassion.”



The Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee has laid before Parliament the report on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and the Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.



The bill seeks to criminalize LGBTQ activities by establishing proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, outlawing LGBT-related activities, and protecting and supporting children.



The private members’ bill is being championed by eight members of Parliament, led by Ningo-Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George.



YNA/DA