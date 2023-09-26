Why NPP MPs are trending on the X app

NPP flag | File photo

NPP MPs have taken over the trends on social media after the bombshell of going independent was released by Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen during a press conference yesterday, Monday, September 25, 2023.

NPP MPs are further trending after the decision of some of them who supported Alan Kyerematen to win the flagbearer race of the NPP to remain in the party.



These MPs believe that they can still cheer Alan Kyerematen on but will not leave the NPP to follow him.



NPP MPs are also courting social media buzz for approving every budget read by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta in parliament instead of carefully perusing the disadvantages it could have on the living standards of Ghanaians. They added that the MPs also failed to get Ofori-Atta out of office as they planned to.



Some Ghanaians are also curious about where the loyalty of some of the NPP MPs is after the resignation of Alan Kyerematen from the NPP.



The New Patriotic Party has been in the spotlight for some months now as some Ghanaians believe that the leadership of the party has disappointed them despite the many promises they made, convincing electorates to vote for them.

This fueled a three-day protest organised by the Democracy Hub to drive home the concerns and dissatisfaction of the Ghanaian populace, dubbed #OccupyJulorBiHouse.



Below are some tweets on NPP MPs on the X app:





NPP MPs are the major cause of the mess we are in today.



They are like robots who only succumb to every directive from the President without proper scrutiny.



Vote against them all in 2024!!#WeAreWonitwaasidi#OccupyJulorbiHouse #OccupyBoGProtest pic.twitter.com/zbFLHtWS67 — HONORABLE SHARP (@Hon_Sharp) September 26, 2023

7th December 2024!



New dynamics. Truly uncharted waters in Ghana's political space. I foresee several NPP MPs victimised by the Bawumia-Nana cabal running as independent candidates with Alan.



We have a rally around to #BuildTheGhanaWeWant. I have absolute faith and trust in… — Sam 'Dzata' George ???????????? (@samgeorgegh) September 25, 2023

NPP MPs asked for the finance minister to be sacked. The president didn't listen, he's still in office! #OccupyJulorbiHouse #FixTheCountry #FixTheMotorway — Kobby ???? (@Quabena_Edwin) September 22, 2023

He is still npp through and through When he is voted as president he'll work with the same npp mps



Who are highly incompetent



An elephant never becomes a butterfly



That transformation is delusion#OccupyJulorbiHouse — ekp3 deka (@StoneKwesi) September 25, 2023

Can’t wait to see NPP MPs and known figures that will openly campaign for Alan now. Let’s see whether they truly believed in his vision or their loyalty is for NPP first. — Kobina Otchere Ackom (@kobina_Otchere) September 25, 2023

As it stands now I can boldly confirm that NPP MPs who supported Alan will lose in their primaries or will be tagged as traitors... The elephant family is bleeding. — Percy Prince Bedjo (@warlord_future) September 25, 2023

BAJ/OGB