Why Nkrumah gave the Peduase house built by market women to the state for use

Ghana's first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, is widely regarded as a visionary leader and a champion of African unity.

But he was also a man who was selfless, to the extent that his only private house was give to the state for it to use.



The house, located at Aburi, in the Eastern Region, is what is now known as the Peduase Presidential Lodge, a retreat centre that hosts presidents and important guests.



But history has it that this was originally built as a gift for Nkrumah by a group of market women who admired him and wanted him to have a place of his own.



However, Kwame Nkrumah surprised the women who helped him build the house by donating the house to the state, saying that he did not need personal property and that the house should serve the nation instead.



He also explained that he wanted to set an example of selflessness and integrity for other leaders to follow in.

This remarkable story was narrated by Nkrumah's daughter, Samia Nkrumah, in an interview on Joy Prime TV.



She noted that her father was not interested in amassing wealth or material possessions, but rather in pursuing his political vision and serving the people.



“We hear a lot of denigrating comments that he amassed wealth, and others. Of course, we knew very well that being his own family, those allegations were far from the truth.



“The land which he owned and the house he built with the help of strong women supporters and entrepreneurs at the time, which is today Peduase Lodge, where I was born, could have been our house, but he gave it to the state. Today, it is the property of the Republic of Ghana, receiving dignitaries and presidents, just as he wanted,” she narrated.



She added that the market women who built the house were very angry when Nkrumah gave it away, but he managed to convince them of his reasons.

Samia Nkrumah noted also that her father's gesture was a testament to his courage, sense of purpose, and dedication to the nation.



To her, he was a leader who exemplified the qualities that Ghanaians need to emulate in their lives today.



“So, from personal experience, we knew that our father didn't amass wealth, in fact, he wanted to be interested in those kinds of things. He was a leader who exemplified courage, sense of purpose, vision and all the things we long for and need to emulate in our life today. Everything about him was a decision mostly political.



“The house was much smaller at the time, over the years it grew but the women were very angry when he gave it back to the state. Because they wanted him to a place of his own, he could stay. But he explained to them why he gave the house back to the state. As a matter of fact, he had a reason for everything that he did,” she added.



The Peduase Presidential Lodge, which was the birthplace of Samia Nkrumah, is now a national heritage site that showcases the legacy of Kwame Nkrumah and his contribution to Ghana and Africa.

It served as the residence of the father of Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Edward Akufo-Addo, who was then the ceremonial president during the second republic.



It was also used by Dr. Hilla Limann, who was the President of the Third Republic of Ghana.







NW/AE



Also, follow the conversations of some angry drivers regarding the new DVLA reforms that requires car sellers to be present for registration, on SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below: