Why Sylvester Tetteh was not included in the list of NPP members who were 'fired'

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Monday, November 20, 2023, revoked the membership of some of its member who have declared their support for Alan Kyerematen, a former member of the party.

In a statement, the NPP suspended the membership of Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, and Yaw Buaben Asamoa, for flouting the party’s position on supporting the candidature of other aspirants who are not on the tickets of the party.



Notably absent from this list was the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshi-Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, a key figure in Kyerematen's campaign during his time with the NPP.



According to Article 3(5)(A)(4) of the NPP constitution, all members are required to "abide by and publicly uphold the decision of the party."



The clause further states that "a member who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected party member, or supports another political party or independent candidate when the party has sponsored a candidate in an election, automatically forfeits party membership."



However, Sylvester Tetteh managed to avoid inclusion in the list of suspended members for what GhanaWeb believes is because of a timely move he made when Alan Kyerematen announced his withdrawal from the November 4, 2023, contest and his eventual resignation from the New Patriotic Party.

Tetteh, following the exit of his former 'boss,' quickly disassociated himself from the Alan campaign, and threw his full support behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the party's flagbearer.



In a GhanaWeb report on September 13, 2023, - when Alan withdrew from the race, the MP stated, "It is obvious that the NPP rank and file support the candidacy of Vice-President Bawumia, and, in that light, I have decided, in consultation with my constituents, to join Team Bawumia."



He emphasised that with Alan Kyerematen no longer in the race, he needed to choose among the remaining candidates, and his choice was Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because he believes Bawumia would make an excellent president.



"I am making a firm commitment that I will support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 4 November elections," Tetteh stated.



This shift, by the party's constitution, spared him from suspension, setting him apart from his colleagues who have faced the recent disciplinary action from the party.

Unlike Sylvester Tetteh, the others: Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, and Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the party considers them as still holding allegiance to Alan Kyerematen and his new Movement for Change, hence their dismissal.



