Why Theresa Kufuor whistled whenever she needed to call any of her children

The late Theresa Kufuor was a mother of five children and 14 grandchildren

In her life, the late Theresa Kufuor may not have been such an open book – not even when she was First Lady of Ghana for 8 years, but upon her death, a lot of her many sides have become talking points.

One of such stories is one that one of her children wrote in her tribute to her. Other similar accounts are captured in her biography.



It will be recalled that the former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, and was buried a little over a month later, on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in a state funeral.



In the biography, the late former First Lady is described as a loving, thoughtful and caring person.



Being the mother of five children and 14 grandchildren, she found a very interesting way of calling each of her children and even other family members; whistling.



For instance, in the tribute by Nana Ama, one of her daughters, she recalled how their late mother whistled everyone’s name whenever she needed to call them.

She explained that this because her way of calling people because it was one of the accepted forms of calling people at home.



“She was time-conscious and as soon as she blew her car horn to go to church she would have us running to her car with combs, socks, shoes, jostling for seats. You could not miss Mass, either.



“Mum was great fun, too, laughing as she watched us race to obey her and trying to meet her deadlines. She whistled for each of us differently as shouting out was discouraged,” she wrote.



In her biography as well, stories of her love whistling are told.



It said that being a strict mother, her whistling skill to call her children did not only end there, but it extended to other members of the family.

In fact, the biography explained that she had the ability to clearly whistle out people’s names.



“Mrs Kufuor was a strict but loving mother. She taught her children to work hard, attend Mass regularly and always have faith in God. Their lives revolved around Christ the King Church and its school, which all the children attended. They were also registered as members of the Catholic Youth Organisation and the Boy Scouts or Girl Guides.



“She seemed to know everything that happened in her house and anyone caught breaking a rule was dealt with. She was a good storyteller who had a way with words and the house was always filled with laughter. She could whistle every family member’s name clearly, including her husband’s. She was sociable and caring and had a group of loyal friends. She was also a mother to all manner of people and the house was often full,” it said.







