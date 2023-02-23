Why are you running from Bawumia’s role on the Economic Management Team - NPP MP to Majority Whip

Davis Ansah Opoku (left), Frank-Annoh Dompreh (right)

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, has confronted his Majority Chief Whip, Frank-Annoh Dompreh, over his claim that Alan Kyeramanten was the chairman of the Economic Committee of Cabinet.

The Majority Chief Whip in a tweet shared on Thursday, February 23, 2023, provided ‘evidence’ to back his claim that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, was the head of the Economic Committee of the Cabinet of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



Frank Annoh-Dompreh, during an interview on Adom TV interview, monitored by GhanaWeb refuted suggestions by supporters of Alan that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will not be a good messenger for the NPP for the 2024 elections because he is responsible for the economic hardship in Ghana, as the head of the country’s Economic Management Team.



Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri said that Alan is equally responsible for Ghana’s economic meltdown because he is the head of the Economic Management Committee of the Cabinet of Ghana.



The 'evidence' he provided was a portion of a purported document of the Cabinet of Ghana which showed a list of members of the Economic Committee and the Minister for Trade and Industry was the chairperson of the committee.



The other members of the committee were the Minister for Finance, who was the “Alternate Chairperson” of the committee; the Minister for Food and Agriculture; Minister for Energy; Minister for Employment and Labour Relations; the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development; Minister for Public Enterprises; the Senior Presidential Advisor and the Presidential Advisor on the Economy.

Reacting to this in an interview on Adom FM on Thursday, February 23, 2023, Davis Ansah Opoku said that he is surprised by the actions of the Majority Chief Whip.



He said every Ghanaian knows that the Economic Management Team, which is set up by the president, is responsible for providing advice on the running of the economy.



He added that the Economic Committee of Cabinet only presents programmes of the various ministry under it during Cabinet meetings.



“I’m surprised, this thing is being led by Annoh Dompreh and I don’t see that need for it… cabinet has sub-committees according to the sectors of the economy. Because all the ministries cannot bring their programmes to cabinet meetings so these committees collect all the programmes of ministries under them and present them during the meetings.



“But when it comes to the management of the economy, it is the Economic Management Team that has been responsible for it since and nobody should run away from it,” he said Twi.

He questioned why the chairperson of the Economic Committee does not address Ghanaians on the economy if s/he is indeed superior to the head of the Economic Management Team, who is required to do so.



