Why call Martin Amidu stupid? - Buaben Asamoa rebukes Mahama

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Communication Director of NPP

Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has lambasted former President and NDC Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama over his reactions to the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu's corruption risk assessment report on the Agyapa Royalties deal.

Mr. John Dramani Mahama flipped his lid over the Special Prosecutor mentioning his name as the "Government Official 1" in the Airbus scandal.



Mr. Mahama opined that the Special Prosecutor mentioned his name as part of an attempt to "equalize the discussion" and also questioned the correlation between the Agyapa Royalties controversy and Airbus scandal.



“Amidu goes and presents Agyapa investigations and I thought he was a man enough. They say investigate Agyapa, so present a report on Agyapa. If you have investigated Airbus, present a report on Airbus.



“In the Agyapa report, you know that it is going to be damning of this government and so you go and put one paragraph there about Airbus. Nobody asked you about Airbus. If you were man enough, present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately and then I will come and answer you on Airbus.



“But because he is a coward and they knew Agyapa was going to be discussed today, he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalize the discussion. What stupidity is this?” he exclaimed.

Reacting to Mr. Mahama's outburst, Hon. Buaben Asamoa found nothing wrong with Martin Amidu mentioning Mahama's name in his report.



He stated that Mahama, himself, has admitted he is Government Official 1 and asked why he would be angered by the Special Prosecutor calling out his name when it is a known fact.



"Should you insult him (Amidu) because he's mentioned your name? Must you call someone stupid? A person who has been appointed in public office, you call him stupid. Is this what you're teaching the nation about leadership?'" he queried Mr. Mahama on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



He also charged Ghanaians to reject the candidacy of the former President during the December 7 elections because his attitude doesn't befit a President.