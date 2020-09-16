Politics

Why carry your ‘chair’ around when you sat on benches for votes in 2016 - Adongo to Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament of Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo and President Akufo-Addo

The opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) campaign Spokesperson on Finance, Hon. Isaac Adongo has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to stop carrying his ‘chair’ around as it is draining the nation’s coffers.

The Member of Parliament (MP) of Bolgatanga Central who spoke to MyNewsGh.com after the party’s town hall meeting in Kumasi yesterday, explained that aside the government’s ‘bloated’ Ministers and ‘excessive borrowing, the move by the President to carry his chair around in one dedicated field van is also draining the nation’s coffers.



He stated that “President Akufo-Addo when he was campaigning for our votes in 2016 sat on our benches to eat kenkey with us. He sat in our shops to talk to us without bringing his own chair but today, even when he goes to a private wedding or funeral, he carries his chair around. Have you asked yourself who bears that cost?

"Aside he having nothing to show for with his excessive borrowing, he has taken it upon himself to leave huge financial debt before he leaves office. This is what we are against. He must put a stop to piling up our national debt."



"It is needless for him to be carrying his chair around in a dedicated van. If you could come to our shops and eat kenkey with us on our benches, what is the rationale behind you fueling a van and locomoting your chair around?

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.