Why do you call me fake because of stolen 2020 elections - Badu Kobi quizzes

General Overseer of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

The General Overseer of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has slammed persons who have described him and other prophets who prophesied in favour of former President John Mahama as fake prophets.

Reacting to his critics in a sermon on Sunday, December 13, 2020, the man of God said he wondered why people will call him fake and yet leave people who have rigged the elections to remain in power even after they have been rejected by Ghanaian voters.



The man of God who described the 2020 elections as stolen went on to quiz why Ghanaians have also refused to call the Electoral Commissioner fake after she declared fake results in favour of the current administration.



Prophet Badu Kobi has come under serious verbal attacks after his prophecy about the 2020 elections could not materialised.



But reacting, the man of God maintained that the elections were not free and fair because it was stolen.



Meanwhile, he has hinted of plans to contest in the presidential election.



According to him, he will come through a political party one day and will win.

He congratulated Osofo Kyiri Abom originally known as Reverend Christian Andrews who contested on the ticket of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM).



He said the man of God has paved the way and for that reason, he must be commended.



Prophet Badu Kobi disclosed he will not be a president who will subvert the will of the people to remain in power even if he loses.



He said he will not be a dictator but ensure the rule of law works in the country should he be elected as president of the republic.



“I will not be a lawless lawyer to be a president. I will also not turn the hands of people to become a president”, he added.



