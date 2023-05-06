Why government officials, NPP activists are celebrating NDC MP's 'testimony'

Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor , Member of Parliament for the South Dayi

A number of government officials are posting a video of an opposition Member of Parliament touting work that he has done in his constituency by way of infrastructure provision.

Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor’s almost 8-minute delivery on Joy News earlier this week has attracted praise from governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists who are impressed by his frankness with respect to how his constituency, South Dayi, is benefitting from government projects.



In his intro, the MP says: “South Dayi, even though I am an opposition MP under a government that I do not belong, I can say that I have lobbied for a lot of things for my constituency.”



He listed projects government projects under education and health which his constituency has benefitted citing a number of GETFund projects for especially Senior High Schools and an Agenda 111 project in his constituency.



Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a presidential staffer responding to the video posted on Facebook wrote: “This is how the testimonies will come through as we move into the election period.



The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo & Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia story will be told one Constituency at a time.



“Watch my Senior Brother Hon. Dafeamekpor, NDC MP for South Dayi enumerates the numerous projects government has delivered for the people of south Dayi. This is how the resources (revenue/loans) have been utilized. Slowly but steadily we shall Rise.

For his part, the NPP’s Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah also tweeted the video with the caption: “The NDC likes to ask what the government has done with the monies and resources at its disposal. Well, Hon. Deafeamekpor has all the answers... The NDC knows that the monies have been invested.”





The NDC likes to ask what the government has done with the monies and resources at its disposal. Well, Hon. Deafeamekpor has all the answers... The NDC knows that the monies have been invested wisely.#Ghana #JoyNews #CitiCBS #CitiNewsroom #TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/6bjh87OTxA — Richard Ahiagbah (@RAahiagbah) May 5, 2023

From their own mouth. This is an indirect testimony from Lawyer Dafeamekpor. The last video is where you will know that “Agenda 111” isn’t a mere slogan. I thought they said government hasn’t done anything for this country. ???????? pic.twitter.com/spP6KKYtfg — £LV!S (@NanaKAbabio) May 4, 2023

NDC MPs are left with no choice but to say the truth & reaffirms the NPP's great achievements in terms of infrastructure in their respective constituencies.



More are yet to follow ????????



This is NDC MP for South-Dayi in the Volta Region, Hon Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor. pic.twitter.com/4b7MsRlyqQ — Abdul Rahim Lee (@AbdulRahimLee3) May 5, 2023





