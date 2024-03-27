Why hand over tablets to students who are fed poor and unhygienic meals in our schools? - Lecturer to govt

File photo

A lecturer and psychologist, Samuel Ziggah, has raised concerns over the one-student, one-tablet policy.

He averred that there are serious and fundamental challenges confronting education, most importantly the implementation of the free senior high school.



Samuel Ziggah lamented that feeding had become a topical and serious crisis in our senior high schools.



He said the quality of food given to our students in our schools is low, yet the government has found it prudent to distribute a tablet to each student.



Speaking in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he said some teachers do not even have access to laptops to teach our students. Yet, the government has launched what it calls the Smart School Project.

He told host Kwabena Agyapong that this same government ridiculed the one student, one laptop policy distributed under the NDC. Yet they want us to praise them for this.



He added that teachers are on strike. "You have deducted money from their salaries, promising to give them laptops, and yet, for years, you have not been able to achieve this. The free SHS is facing challenges. The quality of the food is not the best. Will the tablet solve the issue of poor-quality food in our secondary schools?



"We have to review the free SHS policy to make it better, and then we can focus on all the other issues. The current education system we have in Ghana is facing a crisis and will have no impact on our children. That is why we must ensure that the government invests in the sector and makes it better than all the other areas."



"If the government wants to make education smart, the best thing is to invest in the teachers, motivate them, and give them all the needed learning materials to make teaching and learning effective," he stressed.