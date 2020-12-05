Why is Akufo-Addo campaigning all-day, all-night if he has delivered? – Mogtari

Spokesperson for former president John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Spokesperson of the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joyce Bawah Mogtari has said the Akufo-Addo administration has failed the people of Ghana hence, the intensity of the campaign activities of the president to convince Ghanaians to vote for him in the December 7 elections.

She explained on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, December 5 that if indeed, Mr Akufo-Addo has performed in the office, he should allow his records to speak for him.



She was reacting to the achievements of the president as touted by the Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC) Nana Akomeah who also spoke on the same show.



Nana Akomeah had told host Abena Tabi that: “There is a lot more that has been achieved in the last four years.



“We have had the creation of new regions. This has been a national aspiration for a long time and today, it has been delivered to the people.



“The Dagbon peace. Since 2002 we all know the turmoil that have attended on our brothers and sisters in the Dagbon area and indeed, in the entire Northern region. Today, there is peace in Dagbon. It is a major achievement that is not lost on the people of Ghana.

“The iconic Obuasi Goldfields that was closed down. That iconic Goldfields is a promise that Akufo-Addo made and it has been kept. The mine has been opened and it has employed thousands of Ghanaians. The crisis leadership that has been showed with Covid is another.”



But reacting to these comments, Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari said “If life were perfect John Mahama and the NDC wouldn’t be in competition.



“If the four years of the New Patriotic Party under Akufo-Addo had generated the honey and butter that they promised us in 2016, I am sure we would probably not be having this discussion and President Akufo-Addo would not be campaigning through the nights just as Mr Mahama is doing because he is in government.”



She further revealed that the NDC has good plans to build the economy should the party win the elections.



“First we are going to invest heavily. $10 billion will be invested across board in all the key sectors.”