Why is NPP acting as though Mahama has no right to challenge EC’s results? - Joyce Bawa quizzes

Spokesperson for former president John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, a spokesperson for Mr. John Dramani Mahama, is questioning the New Patriotic Party about their seemingly bitter attitude towards Mahama’s decision to contest the 2020 general election results.

Responses from the President and the EC described the NDC’s petition as one that lacks merit and competence, and as such does not require the attention of the court.



But in a quick reply to the President, Mrs. Mogtari established that the New Patriotic Party is acting as though it’s the Supreme Court’s first time of hearing an election petition.



“This is not the first time the Supreme Court of Ghana will be hearing an Election petition, so why is the NPP acting as though John Mahama and the NDC have no right to challenge the declaration by the EC of Nana Akufo-Addo as president?” she wrote on Twitter.



Apart from Mrs. Joyce Mogtari, Mr. Abraham Amaliba who is also a member of the NDC legal team has expressed his discontentment towards President Akufo-Addo’s response to the election petition.



He said the aversions made by EC and Akufo-Addo represent a deceitful way of analyzing the pleas made by Mahama in his petition.

