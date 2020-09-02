Politics

Why lie to cover up an animalistic behaviour? - Nii Lante Vanderpuye questions Bannerman

Nii Lante Bannerman and Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has questioned why his main opponent, Nii Lante Bannerman lied to cover up his animalistic behaviour after he was allegedly attacked by some NPP supporters.

In an interview, the aspiring NPP Member of Parliament said, "From what I gather there are these boys who have converted from the NDC to the NPP. I have told them that if they have issues with him (the MP) they should find ways of settling it.”



He added, "As an MP, he should also find ways of approaching these guys and settling whatever scores he has with them."



Mr Bannerman made these comments after Nii Lante Vanderpuye was allegedly brutalized by some operatives of the National Security Secretariat in front of the James Town Police station.



In a sharp rebuttal to the assertions made by Mr Bannerman, Nii Lante Vanderpuye denied knowledge of his attackers as former members of the NDC.

"Is he telling me that the guy just defected from NDC to his party and they just made him a security liaison? He should show me an NDC membership card of any of them," the Odododiodoo MP revealed on Joy FM.



“I am utterly shocked that somebody could lie like this to cover up such animalistic behaviour. I can’t believe it, they are not and they have never been NDC members,” he added.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye said he had gone to secure bail for a journalist who had been arrested when he was attacked by the people he claimed to be members of the National Security.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.