Why should a tired old man be seeking re-election? – Stan Dogbe jabs Akufo-Addo

Former Presidential Staffer, Stan Dogbe

A former Presidential Staffer under the erstwhile John Mahama administration has questioned President Akufo-Addo’s decision to seek re-election.

Stan Dogbe took a swipe at the President, insisting “an almost 80-year-old” man should not be targeting the Presidency.



In a post on Twitter, he also described the Akufo-Addo as “tired” and labeled his government “nepotistic”.



“Why should an almost 80year old, tired and nepotistic President @NAkufoAddo be seeking re-election?” Stan Dogbe tweeted.



With the December polls drawing near with each passing day, both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been taking aim at each other.



Over the weekend, President Akufo-Addo said the erstwhile Mahama government cannot be compared to his in any way.

He stated that comparing Mahama's administration to his was like comparing chalk to cheese.



“Comparing my administration to that of Mahama is like chalk and cheese, there’s no semblance…You shouldn’t worry me with things that will disturb my peace. His administration is the worst government the country has ever experienced in the last thirty years," the President told Wontumi Radio.



“Leave him. We are in an election year so he needs to say something and that’s what he is doing…I am confident that on December 7, the verdict will vindicate my hard work and the good works of this administration.”





