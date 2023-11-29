Why this young man has refused to let his parents know the kind of job he does

Usually, comments about okada riders are ones that are not the most pleasant because of comments such as these young people either die early or are at high risk of getting badly injured.

And for some parents, hearing or knowing that their children are plying such a trade is one that many of them may not easily accept, for obvious reasons because of the risks involved.



This is exactly the story of Enoch, an okada rider residing in Accra. He disclosed that he has not been able to tell his parents about the kind of job he does because they know he could die from it one day.



Appearing on GhanaWeb TV's Everyday People, he said “I come from Ajumako-Besease. That’s where I come from. My parents have asked me about the job I do but to be frank, I haven’t told them because they say it’s a risky job.”



But Enoch believes the things people perceive of the okada business are not always the case.



Meanwhile, Enoch has vowed not to quit this job anytime soon because it is currently his source of livelihood.

“The motor is part of my life now. I would like to do it for a long time. If it’s going to bring me long life, why not? There is money in this job. At least, you can save GH¢100 at the end of the day. I don’t know of any job you can get GH¢100 from on a daily,” he explained to GhanaWeb’s Abigail Johnson Boakye.



