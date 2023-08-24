Shoemaker blames father for his failure in life

Owusu Ansah, a cobbler, has shared how he ended up as a shoemaker, and, according to him, he was very intelligent growing up, but his father was a drunkard and did not pay any attention to his schooling.

He further stated that during his days in school, he was among the best ten (10) students in his class, but his father preferred to use his money to satisfy his alcohol addiction rather than to see him through school.



In an interview with Abigail Johnson on GhanaWeb TV’s Everyday People, Owusu Ansah stated that, as a result of his father's refusal to provide him with education, he stopped schooling and had to take care of himself.



“After my parents divorced, I stayed with my father for some time, and it wasn’t that I did not want to go to school; my father was a drunkard. Look, anytime we wrote exams, I was always one of the first 10 students in our school, but my father was a drunkard.



“My stepmother was also one of the reasons my father did not take care of me. I wanted to go to school, but no one was willing to help me, which is why I ended up as a shoemaker,” he explained to the reporter.



Owusu Ansah further disclosed that he has been a shoemaker for 17 years, and it is through that that he caters for his six children and wife.

He went ahead to say that he believes in education, thus he would do everything in his power to see all six of his children through school so they would not end up like him.



“Looking at my life and how I was unable to go far, I said to myself that if I didn’t work and provide my children with education, they would be like me, and I wouldn’t be proud of that. I want my children to have brighter futures than I did,” he said.



“I want my children to be like Kofi Annan, Jerry John Rawlings, Bill Clinton, George Bush, and other great personalities, so I am also challenged to take care of them,” he added.



