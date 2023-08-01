Cab driver details how he ventured into the sale of yoghurt right after JHS due to a lack of money

A cab driver, Akwasi Ernest, has shared with GhanaWeb TV why he started selling yoghurt in 2011 after completing Junior High School in 2010.

Ernest explained that he got to the stage of peddling ice cream around the country’s capital after relocating from Asuom in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



Speaking to GhanaWeb TV’s Abigail Johnson Boakye on Everyday People, Akwasi Ernest shared that he could not continue to the second cycle of his education because there was no money at home and no help in sight from both relatives and strangers.



Hence, the need and hope to continue with school were dashed right after JHS before he could nurse the thought.



“I completed school in 2010 but I couldn’t further it because there was no money at home,” he said.



He, however, shared that the missed opportunity to further his education strengthened and inspired him to utilise every avenue to ensure his younger siblings complete school.



“I didn’t want my siblings to end up like me so I resorted to selling the yoghurt so I could see them through school. One is currently at Koforidua Technical University and that makes me proud,” he added.

ABJ/DA



