Everyday People: Bless quit her job as a waitress because of harassment from men

This edition of Everyday People brings to you the story of a young lady whose dream to become a nurse was shattered when her family could not afford to continue her studies after she completed Junior High School (JHS).

For her to be able to thrive through this harsh economy, she has worked as a waakye seller, a kenkey seller, and a waitress at a drinking spot.



She quit her job as a waitress after just four months because of sexual harassment from men who patronised the drinking spot where she worked.



She is now in the fruit business which she thinks gets her enough money as compared to the jobs she previously engaged in.



Bless further said that she wishes to pursue her dream to become a nurse but that can only be achieved if she gets a helper.

