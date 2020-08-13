Politics

Why would you want to foreword a book ‘damaging’ to the NDC? - Nana B asks Jane Naana

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has been chastised for writing the foreword of the controversial book authored by former Local Government Minister Professor Kwamena Ahwoi.

‘Working for Rawlings’ narrates Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s experience while working with former President Jerry John Rawlings. Prof Jane Naana wrote the foreword and was part of the reviewers of the book



National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye also known as Nana B, however, feels "it was not a proper thing for the NDC running mate to write the foreword for a book with such content against the founder of the party"



He was speaking on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'

Listen to him in the video below





