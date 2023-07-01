Why you cannot wear these beads if you are not a chief, queen mother in Ada

This bead is unique to only royals and chief priests in Ada

Every ethnic group has their distinct culture and traditions that map them out as unique people and this is the case among the people of the Ada traditional area.

As part of their traditions, they have a set of rules and regulations termed as ‘taboos’ which all indigenes of the area are to abide by.



One of such taboos has to do with the wearing of beads.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s People & Places team, Stool Prince of the Kabiawe Yumu clan, Ayiku Akuako explained to Wonder Ami that there are some specific beads that signify authority among the Ada people.



And the order in which they are worn also is very symbolic. As such, not everybody can wear these beads.



One of these beads is white and is made with a single thread. Only chiefs and queen mothers are supposed to wear them.



He also added that one cannot wear more than 2 or 3 beads in the presence of a chief priest, chief or queen mother. Anyone who does this seeks to challenge authority and will therefore be punished accordingly, he added.

Ayiku Akuako also noted that caps or hats are not worn in the presence of chiefs and queen mothers for the same reasons.



“If you are not a chief, you don’t put on caps or hats when the chief and queen mother is around,” he indicated.



